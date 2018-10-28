Apple Inc. (AAPL) Position Lowered by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,684 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 164,675 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth about $1,477,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,590 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Apple by 27.7% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 418,265 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $70,254,000 after purchasing an additional 90,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in Apple by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 28,106 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $216.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,063.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.24 and a 12-month high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 14,194 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $3,235,664.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,058,442.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total value of $57,749,196.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 564,185 shares of company stock worth $124,444,213. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Apple to $221.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.63.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

