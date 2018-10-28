Apple (AAPL) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have a $240.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. New Street Research restated a sell rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.63.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $216.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Apple has a twelve month low of $150.24 and a twelve month high of $233.47. The company has a market cap of $1,063.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total value of $57,749,196.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $3,235,664.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,058,442.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 564,185 shares of company stock valued at $124,444,213. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 17,669.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,181,000 after buying an additional 20,067,124 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,553.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,758,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $89,526,000 after buying an additional 16,668,866 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $830,026,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,185.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,320,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $800,386,000 after buying an additional 3,984,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $706,904,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.