Apollo Investment (AINV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Apollo Investment’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Apollo Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AINV opened at $5.00 on Friday. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

AINV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

