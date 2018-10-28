Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV) Shares Bought by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 85,310.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,641,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,639,665 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 9,850.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 605,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,665,000 after buying an additional 599,208 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 49.3% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,109,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,958,000 after buying an additional 366,288 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 12,397.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after buying an additional 301,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 84.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 618,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after buying an additional 282,774 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIV shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $1,080,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIV opened at $42.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.42. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 1 year low of $37.97 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.93 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 133 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.