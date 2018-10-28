Antofagasta (ANTO) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 780 ($10.19) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 760 ($9.93) in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antofagasta to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 980 ($12.81) to GBX 950 ($12.41) in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 871.25 ($11.38).

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 745.60 ($9.74) on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 11.12 ($0.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,071 ($13.99).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 0.61%.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

