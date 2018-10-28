Antimatter (ANTX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $214.00

Antimatter (CURRENCY:ANTX) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 28th. Antimatter has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $214.00 worth of Antimatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Antimatter coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Antimatter has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007120 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015407 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00149026 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00250351 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $614.57 or 0.09503352 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012682 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Antimatter Coin Profile

Antimatter can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antimatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antimatter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Antimatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

