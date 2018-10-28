Analyzing Golden Entertainment (GDEN) and Butler National (BUKS)

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) and Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Golden Entertainment and Butler National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00 Butler National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $38.33, suggesting a potential upside of 106.65%. Given Golden Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Entertainment is more favorable than Butler National.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.4% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 33.8% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Butler National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Entertainment and Butler National’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Entertainment $509.81 million 1.00 $2.17 million $0.34 54.56 Butler National $48.26 million 0.34 $340,000.00 N/A N/A

Golden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Butler National.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Entertainment and Butler National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Entertainment 0.36% 1.89% 0.52% Butler National 2.74% 4.69% 3.35%

Risk and Volatility

Golden Entertainment has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Butler National has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Golden Entertainment beats Butler National on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on distributed gaming, and resort casino operations in the United States. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, and liquor stores; and operation of branded taverns targeting local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area. The Casinos segment owns and operates 8 resort casino properties, including The Stratosphere that offers 2,430 hotel rooms, 748 slots, 42 table games, a race and sports book, 15 restaurants, 2 rooftop pools, a fitness center, and retail shops and entertainment facilities; Arizona Charlie's Decatur with 260 hotel rooms, 1,037 slots, 7 table games, race and sports books, 6 restaurants, and a 300 seat bingo parlor; and Arizona Charlie's Boulder with 300 hotel rooms, 839 slots, 7 table games, race and sports books, 4 restaurants, and a 450-seat bingo parlor, as well as recreational vehicle park (RV) with 220 RV hook-up sites in Las Vegas, Nevada. This segments also operates the Aquarius with 1,900 hotel rooms, 1,232 slots, 33 table games, and 10 restaurants in Laughlin, Nevada; Pahrump casinos with 419 slots, 8 table games, a race and sports book, a 200-seat bingo facility, and a bowling center, as well as 70 hotel rooms; Gold Town Casino with 226 slots and a 100-seat bingo facility; and Lakeside Casino & RV Park with 188 slots and 160 RV hook-up sites in Pahrump, Nevada; and Rocky Gap with 665 slots, 17 table games, 2 casino bars, 3 restaurants, a spa, and the Jack Nicklaus signature golf course, as well as 200 hotel rooms and an event and conference center in Flintstone, Maryland. The company was formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to Golden Entertainment, Inc. in July 2015. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace products and professional services in the United States. The company's Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications include business-size aircraft from passenger to freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, Cessna, and Dassault Falcon aircraft along with other specialized modifications. This segment also manufactures, sells, and services airborne electronic switching units used in DC-9, DC-10, DC-9/80, MD-80, MD-90, and KC-10 aircraft; transient suppression devices for fuel tank protection on Boeing Classic 737 and 747 aircraft, and other Classic aircraft using a capacitance fuel quantity indicating system; and airborne electronics upgrades for classic weapon control systems used on military aircraft and vehicles, as well as provides consulting services with airlines and equipment manufacturers relating to fuel system safety requirements. In addition, this segment sells, installs, and repairs avionics equipment, including airplane radio equipment and flight control systems; and troubleshoots and repairs autopilot systems. Its Professional Services segment provides architectural services, such as commercial and industrial building design, as well as engineering services; and management services to the Boot Hill Casino and The Stables Casino. The company also acquires, refurbishes, and sells airplanes, primarily Learjets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Olathe, Kansas.

