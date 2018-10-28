Analysts Set Walmart Inc (WMT) Price Target at $103.75

Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.75.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th.

WMT stock opened at $98.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walmart has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $109.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 286,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $27,577,901.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,010,938.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 807,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $76,290,996.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at $316,181,612.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,199,130 shares of company stock worth $976,228,654 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

