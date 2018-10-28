Analysts Set Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NBRV) PT at $11.67

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on NBRV. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel D. Burgess purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 4,353.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 54,159 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 212,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 196,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBRV opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.47. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 642.38% and a negative return on equity of 77.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.