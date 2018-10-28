Analysts Set Korn/Ferry International (KFY) PT at $61.40

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

NYSE KFY traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $43.79. 413,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,160. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.16. Korn/Ferry International has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $465.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.24 million. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Korn/Ferry International will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 127,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 11.5% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 102.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 6.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

