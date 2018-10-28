Analysts Set Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM) PT at $81.50

Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley cut Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Summit Insights cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Atlassian from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Atlassian to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.92. 1,634,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $98.21.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,253,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.5% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 44.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,391,000 after buying an additional 284,450 shares during the period. Leonetti & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the second quarter. Leonetti & Associates LLC now owns 123,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $514,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

