Analysts Set Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX) Target Price at $51.57

Shares of Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.57.

ANDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Andeavor Logistics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price objective on Andeavor Logistics to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $48.00 price objective on Andeavor Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Andeavor Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Shares of ANDX stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.00. 1,220,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,943. Andeavor Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Andeavor Logistics had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Andeavor Logistics will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Andeavor Logistics’s previous dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. Andeavor Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 164.14%.

In other Andeavor Logistics news, Director Jeff A. Stevens acquired 56,700 shares of Andeavor Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.79 per share, with a total value of $2,766,393.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 402,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,125.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens acquired 18,256 shares of Andeavor Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.70 per share, for a total transaction of $889,067.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 450,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,924,399.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 182,017 shares of company stock worth $8,984,283 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 219.9% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Andeavor Logistics in the second quarter worth $241,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Andeavor Logistics in the second quarter worth $312,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 58.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 70.8% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. 37.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Andeavor Logistics

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

