Analysts Anticipate SB One Bancorp (SBBX) to Announce $0.50 EPS

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. SB One Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 35.6% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $30.42 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SB One Bancorp an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently commented on SBBX shares. Hovde Group upgraded SB One Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on SB One Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of SBBX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.59. 10,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. SB One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.33.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. On average, analysts predict that SB One Bancorp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hontz sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $67,139.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,213 shares in the company, valued at $320,355.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Leppert bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,323. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,540 shares of company stock valued at $201,389 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in SB One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $615,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SB One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $717,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in SB One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SB One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,580,000. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

