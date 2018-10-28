Analysts Anticipate Marriott International Inc (MAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.37 Billion

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts predict that Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) will post sales of $5.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.81 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $5.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $21.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.75 billion to $22.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $22.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.14 billion to $23.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.37. Marriott International had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Longbow Research started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.23.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Henderson acquired 1,640 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.84 per share, for a total transaction of $198,177.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $198,177.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 84,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,120,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,196. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $106.96 and a fifty-two week high of $149.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply