Analysts Anticipate Marriott International Inc (MAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) will post sales of $5.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.81 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $5.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $21.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.75 billion to $22.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $22.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.14 billion to $23.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.37. Marriott International had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Longbow Research started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.23.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Henderson acquired 1,640 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.84 per share, for a total transaction of $198,177.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $198,177.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 84,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,120,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,196. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $106.96 and a fifty-two week high of $149.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

