Analysts Anticipate Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Will Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) will report $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Adobe Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.86. Adobe Systems posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe Systems will report full-year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adobe Systems.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 29.51%. Adobe Systems’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Adobe Systems from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe Systems from $297.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.17.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $7.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.80. 4,503,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,515,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Systems has a 52-week low of $165.68 and a 52-week high of $277.61.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.80, for a total value of $745,918.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,608,192.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,790 shares of company stock worth $2,303,462. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in Adobe Systems by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 2,700 shares of the software company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Adobe Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 27,700 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,344 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

