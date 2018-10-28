Analysts Anticipate Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to post earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.80. Abbott Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.22.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,379,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,877,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $74.15. The stock has a market cap of $117.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 615 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $40,073.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,986.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jaime Contreras sold 64,268 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $4,295,673.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,481.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,912 shares of company stock worth $9,443,816. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,149,740 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,083,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,218,276 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,294,103,000 after buying an additional 5,274,307 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,708,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $836,067,000 after buying an additional 1,468,430 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,477,591 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $578,069,000 after buying an additional 67,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,998,788 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $365,866,000 after buying an additional 190,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.