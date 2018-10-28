Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Shares Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $86,723,000. Natixis grew its position in Amgen by 2,612.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 529,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,799,000 after purchasing an additional 510,281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Amgen by 17.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,551,000 after purchasing an additional 343,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Amgen by 234.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 433,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,011,000 after purchasing an additional 303,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $54,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $223.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.16.

Shares of AMGN opened at $185.98 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $163.31 and a one year high of $210.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

