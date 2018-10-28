American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) Stake Decreased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.14% of American Equity Investment Life worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

AEL opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 2.54. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $685.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.40 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

