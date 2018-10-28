American Capital Partners Weighs in on Signature Bank’s FY2018 Earnings (SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Research analysts at American Capital Partners increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Signature Bank in a report released on Tuesday, October 23rd. American Capital Partners analyst A. Polini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $11.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.10. American Capital Partners also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.88 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Signature Bank stock opened at $108.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $161.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $329.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.77 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 14.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at $13,936,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 257.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,210,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,972,000 after purchasing an additional 871,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 148,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

