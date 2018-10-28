Altagas (ALA) Price Target Cut to C$25.00

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price target cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALA. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Altagas from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Altagas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of Altagas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Altagas from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altagas from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altagas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.72.

TSE:ALA opened at C$20.60 on Friday. Altagas has a 52 week low of C$20.27 and a 52 week high of C$30.06.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.02. Altagas had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of C$610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$627.43 million.

In other Altagas news, Director Phillip R. Knoll purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,275.00. Also, insider Jared Blake Green sold 4,750 shares of Altagas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.02, for a total transaction of C$99,845.00.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through three segments: Gas, Power, and Utilities. The Gas segment engages in natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction and separation, transmission, and storage; and natural gas and NGL marketing activities, as well as buying and selling natural gas.

