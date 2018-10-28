ALPS ETF Tr/RIVERFRONT STRATEGI (RIGS) Stake Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ALPS ETF Tr/RIVERFRONT STRATEGI (NYSEARCA:RIGS) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 1.58% of ALPS ETF Tr/RIVERFRONT STRATEGI worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vicus Capital increased its stake in ALPS ETF Tr/RIVERFRONT STRATEGI by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 137,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 60,106 shares during the period.

Get ALPS ETF Tr/RIVERFRONT STRATEGI alerts:

RIGS stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. ALPS ETF Tr/RIVERFRONT STRATEGI has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $25.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a $0.1127 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. This is an increase from ALPS ETF Tr/RIVERFRONT STRATEGI’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS ETF Tr/RIVERFRONT STRATEGI (NYSEARCA:RIGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS ETF Tr/RIVERFRONT STRATEGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS ETF Tr/RIVERFRONT STRATEGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.