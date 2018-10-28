Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) PT Lowered to $1,400.00 at Barclays

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $1,415.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Nomura initiated coverage on Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,306.00 to $1,415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet Inc Class A has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,334.23.

Get Alphabet Inc Class A alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $19.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,083.75. 5,319,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $984.00 and a 12-month high of $1,291.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 14.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,262.5% during the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc Class A Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.