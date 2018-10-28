Alphabet (GOOG) Rating Reiterated by Atlantic Securities

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Atlantic Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,301.81.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $24.10 on Friday, reaching $1,071.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,185,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.11. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $980.64 and a 52-week high of $1,273.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 14.45%.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 24 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,206.20, for a total value of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,193.80, for a total value of $95,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,646 shares of company stock valued at $104,260,256. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,802,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

