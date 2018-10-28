Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price target on shares of Allegiant Travel and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.40.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.33. The company had a trading volume of 479,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,480. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $105.21 and a 52-week high of $181.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $393.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.32%.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $51,303.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 98.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 68,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

