Align Technology (ALGN) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALGN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $351.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.08.

ALGN opened at $230.13 on Friday. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $203.12 and a twelve month high of $398.88. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Simon Beard sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.48, for a total value of $1,497,549.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Hogan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.48, for a total transaction of $9,187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,847,413.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,648 shares of company stock valued at $20,577,327. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Clinton Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 25.8% in the second quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 46.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 18.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

