Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) PT Set at $181.00 by Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann set a $181.00 price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALXN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.24.

ALXN stock opened at $116.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $102.10 and a 12 month high of $140.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,850,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

