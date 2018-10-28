AK Steel (AKS) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) reached a new 52-week low on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 31149072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. AK Steel had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 52.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKS. Morgan Stanley raised AK Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered AK Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AK Steel in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AK Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.37.

In other AK Steel news, CEO Roger K. Newport bought 10,000 shares of AK Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $40,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,726.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AK Steel by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AK Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in AK Steel by 21,958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 29,864 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in AK Steel by 199.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 20,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in AK Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AK Steel Company Profile (NYSE:AKS)

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels, and tubular products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

