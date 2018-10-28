Airbus (AIR) Given a €126.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AIR. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €119.50 ($138.95).

AIR stock opened at €96.00 ($111.63) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

