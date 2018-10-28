Air Partner (AIR) PT Raised to GBX 160 at Liberum Capital

Air Partner (LON:AIR) had its price objective hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air Partner stock opened at GBX 93.60 ($1.22) on Thursday. Air Partner has a 52-week low of GBX 99.75 ($1.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 156 ($2.04).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th.

Air Partner plc provides aviation charter, consulting, and training services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Jets, Private Jets, Freight, and Consulting & Training. The company provides commercial jet charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment teams, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; and private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for business and leisure corporates, high net worth individuals, and governments.

