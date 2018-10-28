AGCO (AGCO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.50

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.50 and last traded at $51.40, with a volume of 22226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.60.

Several research firms have commented on AGCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AGCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. OTR Global lowered shares of AGCO to a “$60.18” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.42.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1,586.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in AGCO by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

