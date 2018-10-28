AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

MITT traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.09. 119,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,873. The firm has a market cap of $482.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.72. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 52.87%. The company had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITT. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 284.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 241,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 178,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,179,000 after buying an additional 109,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 81.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 700.9% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 100,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 88,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets. The company invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by a U.S.

