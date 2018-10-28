Advisors Preferred LLC Takes Position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/UTILS ALPHADEX FDAN (FXU)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/UTILS ALPHADEX FDAN (NYSEARCA:FXU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Advisors Preferred LLC owned approximately 0.07% of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/UTILS ALPHADEX FDAN as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/UTILS ALPHADEX FDAN by 0.5% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,461,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/UTILS ALPHADEX FDAN by 6.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 654,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 38,172 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/UTILS ALPHADEX FDAN by 62.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 635,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,641,000 after purchasing an additional 244,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/UTILS ALPHADEX FDAN by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 67,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/UTILS ALPHADEX FDAN by 390.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 48,883 shares in the last quarter.

FXU traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $27.28. 228,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,500. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/UTILS ALPHADEX FDAN has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.0924 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

1st Tr EXCHANGE/UTILS ALPHADEX FDAN Profile

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Utilities Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

