Advaxis (ADXS) Trading Up 10.7%

Shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) were up 10.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 831,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 877,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advaxis in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Advaxis had a negative net margin of 1,062.68% and a negative return on equity of 165.23%. The business had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advaxis, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advaxis news, Director Roni Appel purchased 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $39,999.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Advaxis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in Advaxis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Advaxis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Advaxis by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 644,201 shares during the period. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing Axalimogene filolisbac and ADXS-Dual that are Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidates for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, and head and neck cancers.

