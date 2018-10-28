Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

ADAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.44.

ADAP opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $14.63.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.14% and a negative return on equity of 47.22%. Analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gwendolyn Knowlt Binder-Scholl sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $344,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $5,010,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

