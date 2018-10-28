Acute Angle Cloud Price Tops $0.0094 on Major Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 27th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, CoinTiger, HADAX and BiteBTC. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $656,289.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000541 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00013051 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000116 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000718 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000106 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC uses the hashing algorithm. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HADAX, OKEx, BiteBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

