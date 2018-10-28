AC Immune SA (ACIU) Given $24.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $24.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AC Immune an industry rank of 85 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ACIU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on AC Immune and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AC Immune stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.12% of AC Immune at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.53. The stock had a trading volume of 53,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,511. The company has a quick ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 9.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 million. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 25.44% and a negative net margin of 133.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

