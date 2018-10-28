ABB (ABB) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $19.69 and last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 142586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 6.24%.

ABB has been the subject of several analyst reports. DNB Markets initiated coverage on ABB in a report on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Societe Generale raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,409,000 after purchasing an additional 39,560 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $1,039,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 3,057.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 125,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 121,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19.

About ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

