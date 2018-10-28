A Schulman Inc (SHLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ:SHLM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of A Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th.

Get A Schulman alerts:

Shares of A Schulman stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.00. A Schulman has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A Schulman by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,942,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,426,000 after purchasing an additional 193,310 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of A Schulman by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 978,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,552,000 after purchasing an additional 41,864 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of A Schulman by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,761,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A Schulman by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 557,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,805,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A Schulman by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 523,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,298,000 after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A Schulman Company Profile

A. Schulman, Inc manufactures and supplies plastic compounds and resins. It offers custom performance colors, including standard and customized colors, organic and inorganic pigments, high chroma colors in translucent or opaque formats, and special effects. The company also provides engineered composites, such as bulk molding compounds, sheet molding compounds, and thick molding compounds, as well as high performance engineered structural composite solutions for original equipment manufacturers and custom molders.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for A Schulman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A Schulman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.