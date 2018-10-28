A Schulman Inc (SHLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ:SHLM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.
Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of A Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th.
Shares of A Schulman stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.00. A Schulman has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.33.
A Schulman Company Profile
A. Schulman, Inc manufactures and supplies plastic compounds and resins. It offers custom performance colors, including standard and customized colors, organic and inorganic pigments, high chroma colors in translucent or opaque formats, and special effects. The company also provides engineered composites, such as bulk molding compounds, sheet molding compounds, and thick molding compounds, as well as high performance engineered structural composite solutions for original equipment manufacturers and custom molders.
