A. H. Belo Corp (Pre-Reincorporation) (AHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

A. H. Belo Corp (Pre-Reincorporation) (NYSE:AHC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30th.

A. H. Belo Corp (Pre-Reincorporation) (NYSE:AHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.17 million for the quarter. A. H. Belo Corp (Pre-Reincorporation) had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 1.62%.

Shares of A. H. Belo Corp (Pre-Reincorporation) stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 0.21. A. H. Belo Corp has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $5.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th.

A. H. Belo Corp (Pre-Reincorporation) Company Profile

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Publishing and Marketing Services. The Publishing segment publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related Websites and applications.

