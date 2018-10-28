$903.42 Million in Sales Expected for MEDNAX Inc (MD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) will post sales of $903.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $924.90 million and the lowest is $883.25 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $868.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $3.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $915.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.77 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 price objective on shares of MEDNAX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MEDNAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MEDNAX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, insider John C. Pepia sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $168,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,530.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 862,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,333,000 after purchasing an additional 492,600 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in MEDNAX by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 670,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 402,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MEDNAX by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,125,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,662,000 after purchasing an additional 245,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in MEDNAX by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 446,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 236,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 220,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

MD stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,290. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.23. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $63.04.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

