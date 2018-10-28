$860.52 Million in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (SQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to announce sales of $860.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $825.60 million and the highest is $869.30 million. Square posted sales of $585.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $385.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.99 million. Square had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Square to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Square from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Square from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Square from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,299 shares in the company, valued at $36,756,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $10,063,428.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,494,580 shares of company stock worth $200,646,493 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,109,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Square by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.12. 16,752,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,699,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of -711.20 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Square has a 52 week low of $34.14 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

