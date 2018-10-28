$642.33 Million in Sales Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will report $642.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $652.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $636.19 million. Autodesk posted sales of $515.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.36 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.74.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $3,497,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total transaction of $783,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,009 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,583. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 32.4% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the software company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 16.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 15.0% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 16,208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,023,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 14.0% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 71,302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

ADSK traded down $5.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,263,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,664. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of -77.94, a P/E/G ratio of 104.92 and a beta of 1.80. Autodesk has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $159.94.



Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

