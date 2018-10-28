58.com Inc (WUBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised 58.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 58.com in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised 58.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WUBA. Genesis Asset Managers LLP acquired a new stake in 58.com in the second quarter worth $476,941,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 58.com in the second quarter worth $181,353,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in 58.com by 59.8% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,135,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $230,781,000 after buying an additional 1,173,951 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in 58.com by 99.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,058,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,371,000 after buying an additional 528,249 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in 58.com by 268.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 655,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,479,000 after buying an additional 477,982 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WUBA traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,123. 58.com has a twelve month low of $56.70 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.95.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $518.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.03 million. 58.com had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 58.com will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform.

