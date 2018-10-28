$5.57 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (AN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report $5.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.71 billion. AutoNation posted sales of $5.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year sales of $21.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.53 billion to $22.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.92 billion to $22.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 16.64%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on AN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoNation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

In related news, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $225,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,242. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $69,206.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,504.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,455 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,929 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 17.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 57.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AutoNation by 1,331.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 100,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 1.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 66.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AN traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.65. 892,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,978. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $62.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

