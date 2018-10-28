$392.71 Million in Sales Expected for ConvergeOne Holdings Inc (CVON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ConvergeOne Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CVON) will announce sales of $392.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ConvergeOne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $374.20 million and the highest is $408.82 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ConvergeOne will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ConvergeOne.

Get ConvergeOne alerts:

ConvergeOne (NASDAQ:CVON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $391.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConvergeOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in ConvergeOne during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in ConvergeOne during the second quarter worth about $631,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ConvergeOne during the second quarter worth approximately $651,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConvergeOne during the second quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConvergeOne during the first quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVON traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.00. 35,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,393. ConvergeOne has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $10.83.

ConvergeOne Company Profile

ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc provides collaboration and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises in the United States. The company offers unified communications solutions, including communications applications, such as voice, email, presence, chat/text, and video technologies; voice and text messaging solutions; mobility and bring your own device solutions for business continuity with the seamless connection of mobile, landline, cellular, and Wi-Fi enabled devices; conferencing solutions, as well as streaming and recording, and security services; and software integration services.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConvergeOne (CVON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConvergeOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvergeOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.