3,342 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 53,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.64 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $78.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th were paid a $0.2213 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Schwab US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.