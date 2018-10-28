3,339 Shares in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. FMR LLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,437,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,336,000 after acquiring an additional 661,542 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,629,000 after acquiring an additional 168,955 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 147,719 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 56,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider David Shapiro sold 3,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $352,603.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,302.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,101 shares of company stock worth $984,488 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $89.56 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.25. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 614.15% and a negative net margin of 215.30%. The business had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective (down from $217.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.88.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.