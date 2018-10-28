$3.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Dominion Energy Inc (D) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) to report sales of $3.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dominion Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.25 billion. Dominion Energy reported sales of $3.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will report full-year sales of $13.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.25 billion to $13.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.46 billion to $13.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dominion Energy.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie set a $74.00 price target on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Shares of D traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.67. 3,841,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,957. The firm has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.23. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52.

In other news, Director John W. Harris bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.15 per share, with a total value of $711,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,769.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,832,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,124,856,000 after purchasing an additional 234,655 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,028,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,725,000 after buying an additional 2,316,005 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,551,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,311,000 after buying an additional 34,408 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,839,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,572,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,445,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,742,000 after buying an additional 97,642 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dominion Energy (D)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.