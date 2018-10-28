2,760 Shares in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Acquired by Palo Capital Inc.

Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2,485.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp set a $195.00 target price on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 target price on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.31.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $173.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $146.84 and a fifty-two week high of $178.70.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 130.19% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 60.66%.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 15,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $2,666,509.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,798.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total value of $35,323,232.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,592,697.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,041 shares of company stock worth $38,839,407. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

