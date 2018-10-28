$264.36 Million in Sales Expected for Enerplus Corp (ERF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) will announce $264.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enerplus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $282.72 million and the lowest is $246.00 million. Enerplus posted sales of $129.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $910.00 million to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enerplus.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $183.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.51 million. Enerplus had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE ERF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.70. 1,392,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,172. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $13.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 29th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Enerplus by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,364 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,966 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Enerplus by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 50,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Enerplus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,482,563 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at $2,612,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 70,900 shares during the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

